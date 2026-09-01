Delhi govt to set up medical rooms in 100 schools on pilot basis

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Delhi government will set up dedicated medical rooms in 100 government schools on a pilot basis to provide students immediate first aid, basic health support and counselling.
The initiative will subsequently be expanded in phases to 1,086 government schools based on the outcome and evaluation of the pilot project, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.
An allocation of Rs 5 crore has been made in this year's Budget Estimates for implementing the pilot project. Additional funds required for the expansion will be provided in the coming years based on the pilot's evaluation and outcomes, it stated.
The medical rooms will provide first aid, temporary rest, basic health support, age-appropriate health guidance and counselling to students when required, it said.
The facilities will also provide girl students with a safe and private space during menstrual discomfort.
"Our aim is to provide students immediate first aid, basic health support and counselling when needed," Gupta said.
Trained health workers will be engaged through an approved outsourcing arrangement to provide primary health support at the medical rooms. They will also assist with counselling, health-awareness activities and maintenance of relevant records, according to the statement.
The government plans to use existing school infrastructure for the initiative, which has been designed as a low-cost arrangement, it said.
The initiative is aimed at creating a safe, inclusive and health-supportive environment in schools and is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the statement said.
The programme is also intended to support students' physical and emotional well-being while minimising disruption to their studies, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.