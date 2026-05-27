Delhi govt to set up hostel for female college students with disabilities

New Delhi: The Delhi government will establish a hostel facility for female college students with disabilities in north Delhi's Timarpur, officials said on Tuesday.
The hostel, being developed by the Department of Social Welfare, will have a capacity of 96 students and is aimed at promoting higher education among women with disabilities by providing a safe and accessible residential environment, they said.
A official said the facility was initially announced in September 2025 for visually-impaired college girls. However, the government has now decided to extend the benefit to female students belonging to all 21 categories of disabilities recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
According to the department, the move reflects a broader policy shift towards a more inclusive approach to disability support and higher education.
The hostel will provide free boarding and lodging facilities to eligible students studying in colleges, universities and recognised educational institutions across Delhi, the official said.
He said the facility would be developed in accordance with accessibility and barrier-free norms, and would include disability-friendly infrastructure and support services for residents.
The initiative is intended to reduce financial and logistical challenges faced by students with disabilities, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds or distant areas, he added.
The social welfare department said the hostel is expected to encourage higher education, improve participation, and promote safety, independence and social inclusion among women with disabilities.
Further details regarding eligibility criteria, admission process and operational guidelines will be notified separately by the department soon, the official added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.