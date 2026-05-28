Delhi government targets better hygiene and facilities in schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday announced a series of major initiatives aimed at improving health, hygiene, sanitation, and infrastructure facilities in schools across the national capital.



According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government said it will roll out comprehensive measures, including sanitation upgrades, menstrual health support systems, vaccination data mapping, and infrastructure strengthening in all schools.



As part of the initiative, the government will ensure clean and well-maintained toilets across schools and conduct regular hygiene awareness programmes along with menstrual awareness campaigns for both boys and girls.