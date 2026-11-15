Delhi govt to launch mental well-being policy for students, youth up to 29 years

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon launch a mental well-being policy to address emotional and psychological health among children and youth up to 29 years of age, including those outside the formal education system, Minister Ashish Sood said.
The proposed policy will cover CM SHRI schools, government and government-aided schools, higher education institutions, private educational institutions and children with special needs, the education minister said.
Sood reviewed the proposed policy and said the government aims to create an environment where children can discuss their emotional well-being openly without fear or stigma.
The policy will extend responsibility for children's well-being beyond teachers to the entire school environment. The government has also reviewed provisions for psychometric assessments of teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as transport personnel who regularly interact with children, according to a statement.
Special handbooks have also been prepared to improve emotional awareness and encourage responsible engagement with children. These contain structured questions, practical exercises and activities, it said.
The policy will be formally launched on November 19 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the presence of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the minister said.
"We must look at education beyond classrooms, textbooks and examination results. Every child deserves an environment where they feel safe, heard and understood. Mental well-being should not be a conversation that begins only when a child is facing a crisis," Sood said.
The minister said the government aims to build a culture where children can express their emotions and seek support without hesitation or stigma.
The initiative is part of the government's broader vision to focus not only on academic performance but also on building confidence, resilience and overall well-being among young people, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.