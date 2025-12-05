Delhi govt to launch AI training for students from Class 6

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to launch the digital initiative ‘Delhi AI Grind’ to increase the awareness and usage of AI among students of all schools across Delhi. The programme will benefit students from class 6 onwards, training the students to solve real-world problems using AI.

The initiative is a part of the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) and will be implemented between December to March, said the Directorate of Education (DoE) in a circular dated December 3.