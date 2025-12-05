Delhi govt to launch AI training for students from Class 6

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to launch the digital initiative ‘Delhi AI Grind’ to increase the awareness and usage of AI among students of all schools across Delhi. The programme will benefit students from class 6 onwards, training the students to solve real-world problems using AI.
The initiative is a part of the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) and will be implemented between December to March, said the Directorate of Education (DoE) in a circular dated December 3.
The DoE noted that the initiative will be for students between the age group of 10-25 years, with mandatory participation for students of classes 6 to 9 and 11, as per the programme guidelines.
“Delhi AI Grind, a citywide AI innovation initiative, shall be implemented across all education districts of Delhi from December to March,” the DoE added.
The Delhi AI Grind is led by the Department of Education, Higher and Technical Education in collaboration with ViSV Foundation.
The students will be mentored by the school innovation councils (SICs), and designated NEEEV teachers may be involved during the programme.
The detailed timeline for the implementation of the programme has been released by the DoE, and schools are supposed to register on the Delhi AI Grind website and nominate five campus ambassadors among the students before December 8.
The school-level mini grind sessions are scheduled from December 15, followed by an internal evaluation. The students will participate in selection at the district and state levels.