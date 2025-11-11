Delhi govt to digitally profile over 1,000 govt schools; assess infrastructure, safety

From drone surveys and 360-degree imaging, to on-site inspection and AI-based digital analysis, the Delhi government is set to launch an extensive exercise to assess, document and upgrade the infrastructure and safety of more than 1,000 government schools across the city.

According to an official document, the project aims to create detailed digital profiles of 1,086 government schools operating from 799 building premises across the city.

Each profile will capture information about existing infrastructure, facilities and their physical condition. The digital documentation will also integrate records related to the structural stability and safety of school buildings.