Delhi gov't announces 100 oxygen parks across the city

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that the Delhi government plans to develop 100 "oxygen parks" featuring dense tree cover to improve the city's climate and address pollution issues.
Laying the foundation stone of the park to be developed on 3-acre land in Mukhmelpur village in north Delhi's Burari, Gupta stated that this will be the first such park in the city.
"Delhi was turned into a gas chamber for years, but nobody was concerned to take steps to address pollution in Delhi," the chief minister said.
She noted that her government has been actively working for the past year to combat pollution, and the establishment of these parks is part of that initiative.
The chief minister said the parks will have dense fruit-bearing trees to provide shelter to birds and provide oxygen. "These parks with dense trees are a requirement of Delhi," she added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.