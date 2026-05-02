Delhi govt moves to bring leprosy under Epidemic law

New Delhi: In a major public health decision under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, leprosy is set to be declared a notifiable disease under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases Act. The proposal of the Delhi Health Department has now been submitted for necessary approval. This move positions Delhi among states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and West Bengal that have already made leprosy notifiable.



The notification will mandate all government and private healthcare providers, including clinics, hospitals, and individual practitioners, to report every new leprosy case to the District Leprosy Officer. This will enable effective surveillance, targeted interventions, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment with standard Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT), which is available free of cost in government facilities.



Despite India achieving leprosy elimination as a public health problem at the national level in 2005 (prevalence rate below 1 per 10,000 population), the country still accounts for approximately 59% of global annual new leprosy cases.