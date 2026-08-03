School sports to avoid peak pollution months, Delhi govt tells HC

New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that all Delhi State School Games (DSSG) events will conclude by October 2026, before the onset of the peak winter pollution season.



Recording the government's assurance and the revised sports calendar, the court disposed of a petition seeking directions against holding outdoor school sporting events during the high-pollution months.



Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma took on record a status affidavit filed by the Department of Education along with a fresh circular issued by its Sports Branch revising the schedule for the Delhi State School Games.

During the hearing, Delhi Government submitted that the revised calendar addressed the grievance raised by the petitioners.

"We have filed an affidavit. We have also issued a fresh circular by the Department of Education for the Delhi State School Games. Your Lordship may kindly see that all games end in October 2026, which was the grievance of the petitioner," the lawyer submitted.