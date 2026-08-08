Delhi govt tables 'removal of difficulties' order to implement law on school fees

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday tabled in the assembly the "Delhi School Education (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2026", which lays down timelines for implementing a law that brings a new framework to regulate fees in schools ahead of the upcoming academic session.
It has been brought to address difficulties in implementing the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, which came into force on December 10, 2025.
The order was tabled during the Monsoon session of the assembly and is scheduled to be discussed on Monday.
The order said the Act was enacted to bring transparency in the way schools fix and regulate fees. The Rules notified on the same day lay down how the provisions of the Act will be implemented.
Under the Act, every school has to form a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC). The committee will examine the fee proposed by the school management and decide the fee under the provisions of the Act.
The order said every school must form the SLFRC within 10 days of the publication of the order in the Delhi Gazette. Committees already formed under the order issued on December 24, 2025, will continue to remain valid.
After the committee is formed, the school management must submit its proposed fee for the next three academic years, beginning with the 2026-27 academic session, within 14 days. The committee will then examine the proposal and decide the fee.
It also directs the Director of Education to set up a District Fee Appellate Committee (DFAC) in every education district within 30 days of the publication of the order. These committees will hear appeals related to fee fixation.
It said these timelines will apply only for the next three-year block beginning with the 2026-27 academic session. After that, all future fee-fixation exercises will follow the timelines already provided under the Act and the Rules.
Until the fee for the next three-year block is approved, schools cannot charge more than the fee they were charging on April 1, 2025, the order said.
It also said any exorbitant fee charged by schools during the 2025-26 academic year will be dealt with according to law, subject to the final outcome of cases pending before the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.
The order further mentioned that if the three-year fee period ends before the fee for the next block is approved, schools cannot charge more than the fee fixed for the last year of the previous block.
Any fee collected by schools during the period before the new fee is approved will be adjusted after the new fee is fixed under the Act, it said.
The order directed the Director of Education and all school managements to follow these timelines. It says action can be taken under the Act and the Rules if they fail to comply.
Explaining the need for the order, the Education Department said the Act requires schools to form the School-Level Fee Regulation Committee by July 15 of an academic year. However, since the Act itself came into force only on December 10, 2025, that timeline could not be followed for the 2025-26 academic year.
It said the order has been issued under Section 21 of the Act, which allows the government to remove practical difficulties in implementing the law. The order is meant to help implement the Act for the three-year block beginning with the 2026-27 academic session without changing any of the provisions of the law.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.