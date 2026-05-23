Delhi govt signs MoU with IIT Kanpur to develop AI-based air quality forecasting system

The Government of Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the AIRAWAT Research Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to develop an artificial intelligence-based air quality forecasting system for the national capital.

According to the agreement, the proposed technology will enable authorities to forecast air pollution levels up to 72 hours in advance through AI and data analytics-led interventions. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is expected to improve pollution-control efforts and strengthen environmental monitoring across the city.

The MoU was signed between the Delhi government’s environment department and the AIRAWAT Research Foundation of IIT Kanpur.

Under the project, Delhi will develop an integrated air quality monitoring network using:

low-cost sensors

mobile monitoring laboratories

satellite data systems

The Delhi Chief Minister’s Office said the initiative aims to build a more advanced and data-driven pollution monitoring ecosystem for the capital.

Delhi continues to face severe air pollution challenges annually, especially during winter months, with authorities increasingly exploring technology-driven interventions for monitoring and mitigation.