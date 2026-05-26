Delhi govt signs MoU to boost Ayush skills, employment opportunities

The Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS) to introduce training programmes in Ayurveda, yoga and allied traditional healthcare disciplines.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Pankaj Kumar Singh and is aimed at boosting skill development and employment opportunities in the Ayush sector in Delhi.

According to officials, the collaboration will focus on developing industry-oriented training modules, certification programmes and practical skill-based learning in traditional healthcare systems. The initiative is also expected to support students and healthcare professionals seeking careers in Ayurveda, yoga therapy and integrated healthcare services.

HSSC functions under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and works to strengthen workforce training across the healthcare sector through industry-linked skilling programmes.

The MoU comes amid growing national emphasis on the Ayush sector, with the government increasingly promoting traditional systems of medicine through education, research and employment-linked initiatives. Recent policy pushes have focused on integrating Ayush services with preventive healthcare, wellness tourism and digital health platforms.

CBPACS, one of Delhi’s leading Ayurveda institutions, is expected to play a key role in curriculum delivery, practical training and institutional collaboration under the partnership.

Officials said the initiative could help create new employment pathways for students in areas such as wellness centres, integrative medicine, yoga instruction, Ayurvedic therapies and community healthcare services.