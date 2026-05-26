Delhi govt signs MoU to boost Ayush skills, employment opportunities

New Delhi: The Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) signed an MoU with an Ayurveda college to introduce training programmes in Ayurveda, yoga and allied traditional healthcare disciplines.
This will boost the skill development and employment opportunities in the Ayush sector in Delhi, an official statement said on Monday.
The Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC), which comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Delhi-based Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS) signed an MoU in the presence of Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.
The partnership aims to roll out National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-aligned training programmes in Ayurveda and other disciplines under the aegis of the HSSC sub council on Ayush.
According to the statement, the collaboration will focus on specialised courses in areas such as Ayurveda Ahar and Poshan, Ksharakarma, Ayurved Diet, Yoga Wellness Trainer, Ayurveda Masseur, Prakriti Parikshan, Panchakarma Assistant and Panchakarma Technician.
"Traditional healthcare holds immense potential for employment generation and wellness promotion. This partnership will help create a future-ready, skilled Ayush workforce aligned with national priorities," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.
The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between traditional education systems and evolving industry requirements by integrating HSSC's skilling ecosystem with CBPACS's clinical and academic expertise.
The partnership will also focus on employment, entrepreneurship, certification and placement support in the Ayush sector, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.