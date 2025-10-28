Delhi Gov’t sets age limit for Class 1 admissions

The Delhi government has made a major change to the education system by requiring a minimum age of 6 years for admission to Class 1.

The new law will apply to all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools in Delhi beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. According to the government, this move is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which aims to ensure that children receive adequate early education.

According to the guidelines, a child must be at least 6 years old and no older than 7 years old by March 31 to be admitted to Class 1, News18 reports.

“For admissions in the Academic Session 2026-27, a child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March, 2026. That is, a child entering Nursery at the age of 3+ years in Session 2026-27, will be in Class 1 at 6+ years," reads the official notice.

The circular issued by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) specifies the new age limits as follows:

Nursery (Balvatika 1/Pre-School 1): 3 to 4 years

Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Pre-School 2): 4 to 5 years

Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Pre-School 3): 5 to 6 years

Class 1: 6 to 7 years

If a child's age is somewhat lower or higher, the school administration may grant an age relaxation of up to one month.

The new rule will take effect with the 2026-27 school year. However, lower and upper KG courses will be implemented beginning with the 2027-28 school year. According to the existing system, children in nursery, kindergarten, or Class 1 in 2025-26 will move on to the next class the following year.

Students who have passed the previous class from a recognised school and have their School Leaving Certificate (SLC) and marksheet will be excluded from the age limit rule, allowing them to enroll in the next class without having to follow the new age limits.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all schools to thoroughly inform parents of the changes and ensure strict adherence to the new age limit.