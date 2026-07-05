Delhi govt schools see major upgrade under Mission Kayakalp



In the West district, extensive infrastructure improvement works are underway at government schools in Mohan Garden and Janakpuri under Mission Kayakalp. At the Mohan Garden school, works worth around ₹77.71 lakh include roof repairs and waterproofing, renovation of the drinking water area, installation of a rainwater harvesting system, improvement of the sewer line and staff toilets, along with other civil and electrical works. At the GSKV in Janakpuri, works worth around ₹38.77 lakh include waterproofing of the MP Hall, installation of a new RO plant and water cooler, replacement of toilet doors, and strengthening of the electrical system.



In the North-East district, major improvement works have been completed at the government school in Gokalpur at a cost of around ₹6.70 lakh and at Mani Ben Patel Bharatiya Mahila Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Shahdara at a cost of nearly ₹2.90 lakh. The works at both schools include renovation and deep cleaning of toilets, replacement of sanitary fittings and old taps, repairs to seepage and damaged plaster, and repainting of the buildings with high-quality paint. Plantation has also been carried out to beautify and green the campuses; new water coolers have been installed after cleaning the drinking water areas, and new chairs have been arranged for the library at the Shahdara school. Portraits of Mani Ben Patel and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel have also been installed at the Shahdara school to inspire students. As a result, both schools now provide a cleaner, safer and more attractive environment for students.



In the Outer North district, several improvement works have been completed at Sawda Ghevra Community Boys Senior Secondary School at a cost of around ₹8 lakh. The school buildings have been repaired, damaged plaster restored, and both the primary and senior wings repainted. In addition, a covered shed has been constructed, a space lab has been established, and basic facilities have been upgraded. The project was completed with the support of the Mundka Industrial Association, the district administration and officials from the SDM office.