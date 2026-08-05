Delhi govt schools told to set aside 30 minutes daily to promote reading culture among students

New Delhi: To inculcate a habit of reading among students, the Delhi government has directed its schools to introduce a daily 30-minute reading session, structured library-based activities, book talks, storytelling and reading tasks throughout the academic year.
In a circular issued Monday, the Directorate of Education said schools should promote a culture of reading in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It asked schools to ensure effective use of library resources, make age-appropriate books easily accessible and encourage students to develop reading habits through planned activities.
The guidelines require schools to earmark a dedicated 30-minute reading period daily for primary classes, set up reading corners in every classroom with at least 20 age-appropriate books, and keep libraries open during recess.
Teachers have been asked to engage with students during the reading period, conduct 10-minute book discussions twice a week and organise at least one reading assembly every month.
The circular recommended 20 activities that may be conducted at different intervals during the academic year, including daily reading time, weekly library periods and read-aloud sessions, monthly book talks, storytelling competitions and book review writing.
It also suggested quarterly reading challenges and book exhibitions, annual reading festivals, book donation drives and the identification of "Reading Ambassadors" to encourage peer learning.
Schools have also been asked to maintain class reading registers, organise a parent reading workshop every quarter and encourage families to spend 10 minutes daily for reading together at home.
School librarians have been directed to display new arrivals prominently, issue at least two books per student every week, maintain updated reading records and identify students who are reluctant readers so that they can be guided individually.
The circular further said implementation of the directions would be reviewed during school inspections and monthly meetings, and asked all heads of schools to ensure strict compliance to inculcate reading habits and better use of school libraries.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.