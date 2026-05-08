Remedial classes planned in Delhi schools during summer break

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI): The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced summer vacation dates for government schools, along with remedial classes for students of classes 9, 10 and 12.
According to an official circular released on Friday, the summer vacation in government schools will be from May 11 to June 30, while the remedial classes will be conducted from May 11 to May 23, depending on the availability of teaching staff and school premises.
The sessions are aimed at strengthening key concepts and improving learning outcomes, the circular said.
According to the notification, the classes will be held from 7.30 am to 10.30 am, while teachers will report from 7.20 am to 11 am. There will be three periods of one hour each.
In double-shift schools, the classes will be conducted in separate wings.
"For classes 9 and 10, the focus will be on Science and Mathematics, though heads of school may choose other subjects based on academic requirements, result analysis and availability of subject teachers," the notification said.
For class 12, subjects for remedial teaching will be decided by the head of school as per students' requirements.
The DoE has directed school heads to prepare timetables before the vacation and submit them to the concerned Deputy Director of Education (DDE). Schools have also been instructed to inform students and parents through available communication channels.
Attendance will be marked online and wearing the school uniform has been made mandatory. Schools have also been asked to obtain parental consent from students attending the sessions.
The circular further stated that teachers have been directed to improve students' performance, while library facilities will remain open for self-study and book issuance.
Heads of schools have been instructed to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and other basic amenities for students attending the classes. Guest and contract teachers may also be engaged wherever required.
The circular said regular teachers deputed for remedial classes will be granted earned leave, while guest teachers will be paid as per norms.
"DDEs at district and zonal levels to ensure effective implementation of the programme and conduct daily visits to at least two schools where the remedial classes are being held," the circular added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.