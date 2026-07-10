Delhi govt schools to hold common admission test for second round of Classes 10, 12 admissions

New Delhi: Application for the second cycle of non-plan admission to classes 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will begin on Friday, with admissions to be conducted through a Common Admission Test (CAT).
The Directorate of Education (DoE) said the second opportunity has been provided for students who could not apply during the earlier admission process or are still approaching the department for admission.
As per the schedule mentioned, application forms will be issued from Friday while the last date for submission of filled application forms is July 25. Schools will forward applications to the concerned District Deputy Director of Education (DDE) by July 27, it stated.
Admit cards will be distributed on July 30 at the schools where applicants have applied, according to the circular.
The Common Admission Test for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted on August 1 from 10 am to 12 noon.
The results of the test will be declared on August 5 and the concerned District Deputy Directors of Education will allot schools to selected candidates based on vacancies, subject combinations available and the applicant's residence, it stated.
The DoE stated that admission will be allowed only to students residing in Delhi. For Class 10 admission, students must have passed Class 9 from a recognised school as regular students during the previous academic session. For Class 12 admission, applicants must have passed Class 11 from a recognised school with the required subjects.
Heads of Schools will verify the eligibility of applicants before forwarding their forms to the concerned District DDE or nodal officer for issuance of admit cards, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.