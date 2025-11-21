Delhi Govt schools to get AI classrooms, world-class furniture under NEP-2020 push: Education Minister

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Thursday that all government schools in the capital are being transformed with AI-enabled education, high-quality furniture, and modern dynamic classrooms in full alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He stated that the government is working simultaneously on multiple fronts to bring comprehensive improvements to Delhi government schools.

Collective responsibility for change

The minister described the overhaul as a shared mission, saying it is a collective social responsibility of the government, community, and partners coming together to nurture dreams.

He urged teachers to contribute as much as possible towards driving change in the education sector.

CSR funds for all schools

Sood assured that whether it is an MCD school or a Delhi Government school, CSR funds will be utilised to upgrade all of them into advanced, modern, and world-class institutions.

Bag distribution ceremony

The minister visited MCD School, Lajpat Nagar-III, to attend a school bag distribution ceremony organised for students across Ward 7 schools.

The event was held in continuation of recent Children’s Day celebrations and also marked the completion of 10 years since the transformation journey of the Lajpat Nagar school began.

Over 2,200 bags distributed

More than 2,200 school bags were handed over to students from nursery to Class 5 across several schools in Ward 7 as part of a CSR partnership with GAIL.