Delhi Govt reclassifies digital flex printing as ‘green’ activity

NEW DELHI: In a step towards Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), the Delhi government has harmonised Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) categorisations with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, classifying “digital printing on flex/vinyl/PVC” as a Green Category activity. The government said this approach will systematically address pollution challenges.

Announcing the update, Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This is another big move towards EoDB after we relaxed the CTO timeline for Green Category industries last year. For entrepreneurs in Delhi’s vibrant printing sector, aligning with CPCB’s scientific categorisation fosters responsible growth without compromising our war on pollution.”

The Minister further said, “Since assuming office, our government has adopted a balanced, data-driven strategy, rationalising categories to reward low-risk, non-polluting industries. Digital printing on flex, vinyl, and PVC, now Green, joins over 125 such sectors, including apparel, aluminium products, ayurvedic units, furniture, packaging, optical goods, toys, and cold storage. These businesses, often powered by MSMEs, will benefit from our path-breaking EoDB reforms.”

“It is important to mention that Delhi is seeing these reforms after decades. Our goal has been to end old License Raj delays and build trust-based systems for small businesses in the National Capital,” he said.