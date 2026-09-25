Delhi govt plans to shift anganwadi centres to MCD schools, raise workers' honorarium: CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated the process of shifting anganwadi centres operating from rented premises to Municipal Corporation schools and will develop them in better and permanent buildings over the next two years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.
Gupta made the announcement while honouring anganwadi workers and helpers under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' during the 9th National Nutrition Month. Delhi has around 10,870 Anganwadi centres, she said, adding that workers associated with Palna centres will also be covered under the recognition initiative.
The chief minister said the government was addressing concerns raised by anganwadi workers about centres functioning from rented premises. Shifting them to MCD school premises would provide children access to facilities including toilets, parks and play areas, she said.
Gupta also said the government would increase the honorarium of anganwadi workers and improve their working conditions, without specifying the quantum or timeline of the proposed hike.
Felicitation and appreciation programmes for anganwadi workers will be organised in every assembly constituency, with the initiative beginning on Thursday, she said.
Highlighting their role, Gupta said anganwadi workers look after children, reach out to pregnant women, conduct surveys, assist in vaccination drives, prepare data and help ensure government services reach families in need.
She said the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' was not only about taking government schemes to beneficiaries but also about engaging with grassroots workers, understanding their concerns and making improvements accordingly.
The chief minister said the concerns of anganwadi workers who have served society for years without seeking recognition were now her responsibility and assured them that the government would work towards improving their working conditions.
The Delhi government's Economic Survey 2025-26 had recorded more than 10,750 operational anganwadi centres in the city.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.