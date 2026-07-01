Delhi govt plans over Rs 99.51 crore sports hostel, Rs 264.91 crore CM SHRI school upgrade

New Delhi: The Delhi government will build a sports hostel with an international-standard all-weather swimming complex and gymnastics hall at Pitampura at a cost of Rs 99.52 crore, besides undertaking repair, renovation and infrastructure upgradation of 75 CM SHRI schools for Rs 264.91 crore.
According to an Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) document, the proposals have been processed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) and include the construction of the sports hostel at an estimated cost of over Rs 99.51 crore and systematic infrastructure upgradation of CM SHRI schools at Rs 264.91 crore.
The project includes the construction of ground plus seven-floor boys and girls' hostels, a long-span steel-structured covered swimming pool, a gymnastics hall, water supply and sanitation facilities, electrical installations, CCTV, fire-fighting and fire alarm systems, solar power generation, sewage treatment plant and other external development works.
It said the proposal was revised after officials observed the need for an all-weather swimming pool capable of hosting multiple aquatic activities simultaneously, including 50-metre and 25-metre competitions, water polo and other events.
The earlier proposal had a fair-weather pool, which was considered inadequate for year-round use and international-standard competitions.
According to the document, replacing the fair-weather pool with an all-weather international-standard facility, along with changes in design and scope, led to an increase in the project cost. The revised estimate also reflects additional statutory liabilities and the increase in GST from 12 per cent to 18 per cent.
It said the revised project cost includes Rs 75.20 crore for civil and electrical works and Rs 15.66 crore for specialised swimming pool components, and added that Rs 67.20 crore has already been sanctioned or released to the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) for the project till 2025-26, while Rs 50 crore has been allocated in the 2026-27 Budget, making sufficient funds available.
In another proposal, the EFC recommended a Rs 264.91 crore plan for repair, renovation and systematic infrastructure upgradation of 75 CM SHRI schools in Delhi.
According to the official document, the schools were notified as "specified category" institutions under the DoE following a cabinet decision in May 2025 and a subsequent notification published in the Delhi Gazette in September 2025.
The document said the project aims to upgrade both academic and physical infrastructure to improve the quality of education, student safety and overall learning environment.
It said that the work will include construction and modification of school entrance gates with new names and logos, repair works, treatment of seepage and dampness, internal and external painting, improvement of boundary walls, sewerage and drainage systems, accessibility-related facilities, fire safety infrastructure, sports facilities, laboratories, libraries, multipurpose halls and other essential amenities.
The 75 schools have been divided into five geographical clusters -- West, East and North East, Central and New Delhi with North West, North and South including South-East and South-West for execution of the works.
One cluster will be assigned to PWD, while the remaining four are proposed to be executed through public sector undertaking (PSU) selected through a limited tender process.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.