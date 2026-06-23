Delhi govt plans 'Model Safe School Zone' in Ashram

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated a 'Model School Safe Zone' project in South Delhi's Ashram area, officials said on Monday.
The Public Works Department plans to hire a private consultant to prepare the road redesign project, having a dedicated safe zone for children outside a Sarvodaya Co-ed school in Hari Nagar.
"The work involves developing geometric alignments and detailed street design plans for all roads within the school zone. The project involves designing cross-sections to include accessible and barrier-free pedestrian pathways, as well as safe cycling infrastructure," an official said.
According to officials, a company will be hired to design the road interventions required as prescribed by the Indian Road Congress (IRC), which governs PWD's road designing concept across the city.
"Key safety features include the design of major and minor pedestrian crossings, table-top crossings, and traffic calming measures. These measures also cover entrances to school and side or service roads to ensure smooth and safe movement," the plan stated.
The government school is located near Ring Road between the busy Ashram intersection, having a mix of residential and commercial areas with heavy movement of vehicles on the stretch.
"A tender has been floated to hire a consultant for the project, and the work will be completed two months after the award of the project," officials added.
While redesigning the roads, other aspects will also be kept in mind, including essential services such as stormwater drainage, street lighting, signal poles and utility ducts for telecom and electrical systems, officials said.
In addition, provisions are made for street furniture, landscaping, public art, signage, and road markings.
The proposed design ensures connectivity with various modes of transport, including bus stops and metro stations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.