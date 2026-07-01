Delhi govt panel approves construction of Ambedkar University's new campus in Dheerpur

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved the construction of the first phase of Dr B R Ambedkar University's new campus at Dheerpur, paving the way for the long-pending expansion of the state university, according to an official document released on Tuesday.
The proposal, submitted by the Directorate of Higher Education, was approved during the fourth meeting of the EFC for the financial year 2026-27, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on June 24.
The project will now be placed before the Council of Ministers for final approval, subject to a series of conditions laid down by the committee.
The project envisages a total covered area of over 2.26 lakh square metres. The planning phase has been pegged at six months, while execution is expected to take 60 months. Expenditure has been phased over five financial years, beginning with Rs 200 crore in 2026-27 and ending with Rs 268.41 crore in 2030-31.
According to the EFC minutes, the revised project cost has been worked out at Rs 1,668.41 crore based on DPAR 2025, DSR 2023, at prevailing market rates and additional provisions, including contingencies, quality assurance, artwork, a 5-star GRIHA green rating and statutory charges.
The proposed campus will come up on a 20-hectare (2,00,000 square metre) plot in north Delhi's Dheerpur. The project aims to expand access to quality higher education and provide modern academic and research infrastructure for nearly 8,000 students once fully completed.
The first phase is expected to create facilities for around 5,400 students.
The campus will include academic blocks, a central library, an auditorium, sports infrastructure, residential accommodation and hostel facilities. It has also been designed with sustainable features such as solar and geothermal energy systems, rainwater harvesting and wastewater recycling, according to the EFC minutes of the meeting.
During deliberations, the committee stressed that adherence to timelines would be critical and directed the executing agency to proactively secure all statutory clearances and maintain stringent quality-control mechanisms, including third-party inspections wherever necessary. It also called for regular monitoring through a Project Monitoring Committee to prevent delays and cost overruns.
The EFC also suggested modifications to the campus master plan, including relocating the proposed multi-level car parking facility to preserve land for future expansion and reserving six to eight acres for additional hostel facilities in view of the expected demand for student accommodation.
The committee further directed that the campus should be developed as a zero-waste facility, incorporating provisions for waste reduction, segregation, recycling, resource recovery and sustainable environmental management.
Among other conditions, the committee directed the department to prepare a detailed project report, ensure adequate budgetary provisions in line with the project's financial phasing, obtain all statutory clearances before tendering, prepare a manpower and equipment plan to operationalise the campus after construction and complete the project within the sanctioned cost without any future cost escalation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.