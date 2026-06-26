Delhi government organises anti-drug awareness programme at India Gate to engage youth

New Delhi (PTI): The Delhi government on Thursday organised an awareness programme at the India Gate on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and urged people to join efforts to build a drug-free society.
Addressing the programme organised under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said the Centre and the Delhi government were working together towards the goal of a drug-free India and called for public participation in the campaign against substance abuse.
BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj were also present at the event and appealed to people, especially the youth, to support the campaign against drug abuse, according to an official statement.
Singh informed that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment was implementing the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, focusing on awareness, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation.
The Delhi government is supporting these efforts through awareness campaigns, counselling services and rehabilitation activities in collaboration with government departments, educational institutions, healthcare providers, NGOs and community groups, he said.
The minister asserted that the problem of substance abuse cannot be tackled through law enforcement alone and requires the support of families, schools, religious institutions, the media and civil society.
"Keeping our youth away from drugs by connecting them with education, sports, skill development and creative activities is the need of the hour," he said.
Singh also called for a compassionate approach towards people battling addiction and said timely treatment, counselling and rehabilitation can help them rebuild their lives.
An exhibition on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation was organised during the programme, with government departments, NGOs and social institutions setting up stalls to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and available rehabilitation services, it read.
A public awareness rally was also held, with participants carrying messages promoting a healthy and addiction-free lifestyle, the statement stated.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.