Delhi govt launches ‘School Web App’ to modernise education, boost transparency

The Delhi government has launched a new digital platform, the ‘School Web App’, aimed at modernising the education system and streamlining administrative processes across its schools.

The single integrated platform is designed to make education more transparent, efficient, and accessible, while strengthening communication between schools and parents.

The app will provide regular updates on students’ academic progress, enabling parents to stay informed and engaged in their child’s education.

Speaking at the launch, Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India and Viksit Bharat 2047, adding that it will simplify classroom management, improve learning outcomes, and reduce administrative workload for teachers.

Sood noted that the platform would foster innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among students by making information easily accessible.

He said the initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, promoting skill-based learning and integrating activities under the Fit India movement.

Expressing gratitude to the developers, teachers, and administrators behind the project, the minister said, “When determination is strong, the results are equally powerful. This app will prove to be a milestone towards a brighter future for the children of Delhi.”