Delhi Govt launches major inspection drive on schools till Feb 2026

In a move to raise academic standards and enhance student outcomes, the Delhi government has rolled out an intensive school inspection drive across all government schools, to run until February 2026. The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued orders on Monday directing senior officials to conduct detailed and frequent inspections centred on classroom teaching, quality of instruction, and student progress.

Senior officials to visit schools every Mon, Wed, Fri

Under the new directive, all additional directors, regional directors, and deputy directors are required to carry out mandatory school inspections three days a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Officials have also been empowered to make unannounced visits during school hours as needed, including evening-shift schools, to maintain strict and consistent oversight.

Special focus on new academic initiatives including NEEEV and NIPUN

The inspections will particularly scrutinise the effective implementation of key programmes launched this year, including the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN), Sankalp, Rashtraneeti, and the Science of Living programme.

Minimum 15-minute classroom observation, random student assessments compulsory

During each visit, officials must observe classrooms for at least 15 minutes. This will involve random oral or written testing of students, verification of syllabus coverage, and checking teacher and student attendance records. In addition, inspection teams will evaluate the utilisation of infrastructure such as libraries, sports facilities, computer labs, and science labs.