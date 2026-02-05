Delhi govt launches ‘CAPS’ Cancer awareness programme

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated the CAPS - Cancer Awareness, Prevention & Screening Programme, an initiative of the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), aimed at strengthening early detection, prevention and accessible cancer care services across the national capital.



Senior officials from the Health Department, doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare staff were present during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted that timely screening and awareness are critical in controlling the growing burden of cancer.

He noted that Delhi reports more patients because its advanced healthcare facilities attract people from neighbouring states, while delayed testing further increases risk.