Janakpuri school faces Delhi Govt notice over safety violations

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to the management of a private school in Janakpuri following an official inquiry that revealed severe safety violations, unauthorised branch operations, and financial irregularities.



Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) to initiate strict action against the school's managing trust and its leadership. The school administration has been granted seven days to submit its response, failing which the proposed punitive measures will be enacted immediately.



Highlighting the gravity of the findings, Education Minister Ashish Sood stated, " Our government has absolute zero tolerance for any compromise on the safety and dignity of our children. A school stands in loco parentis--it is legally and morally responsible for every child on its premises. If an institution covers up a heinous crime like child abuse, operates illegal branches in residential basements, and loots public funds, we will not sit quietly. We are prepared to completely take over the management and recommend the cancellation of their land lease."