Delhi govt invites bids for agency to handle Directorate of Education outreach

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning an extensive digital communication and media outreach strategy for the Directorate of Education (DOE) to enhance the visibility of its initiatives and strengthen public engagement, according to an official document.
The DOE has invited bids to appoint an agency to handle digital communication, branding, media management and outreach activities. The estimated cost of the tender is around Rs 3 crore, as per the document.
The selected agency will manage official websites and social media platforms, besides creating online content such as infographics, explainer videos, reels, narrative films and awareness campaigns, it stated.
According to the document, the agency will also monitor online conversations and public sentiment related to education issues, identify misinformation and provide crisis communication support through real-time response systems and trend analysis.
The scope of work includes event coverage, outdoor publicity campaigns, media coordination and production of promotional and educational films, with scripting, storyboarding, shooting and original music.
The agency will further assist in drafting press releases, organising media outreach programmes and developing communication campaigns around the government's education reforms and initiatives, it read.
The document stated that the selected firm would also ensure consistent messaging across official communication platforms and coordinate with various government digital initiatives wherever required.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.