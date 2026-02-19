Delhi gov't inaugurates new Atal Canteens across city

She said the government is fulfilling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream and highlighted that 70 Atal Canteens have now been established across the city.



Speaking to the reporters here, CM Gupta said, "It is a moment of joy for the people of Delhi. Every day, 70 thousand people will get food at these Atal Canteens. We are fulfilling Atal ji's dream and have successfully completed one year of government in Delhi. We have established 70 Atal Canteens across Delhi. It is a great experience for us."



Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the newly launched Canteens will provide affordable meals at just Rs 5, offering major relief to labourers and economically weaker sections.