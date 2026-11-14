Delhi govt imparts e-commerce training to 19,900 entrepreneurs in 5 months

New Delhi: A training drive for Delhi's small businesses, led by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has completed 450 workshops for over 19,900 people in under five months and brought 600 enterprises onto e-commerce platforms, an official said on Saturday.
Held between June 25 and November 13 at 28 locations, the workshops recorded a total attendance of 19,931, all from micro enterprises. The locations include Bawana, Narela, Okhla, Mundka, Nangloi, Jahangirpuri and Sangam Vihar, said the official in a statement.
“Our objective is to create an enabling business environment in Delhi, where home-based enterprises can access markets across the country, and the capital emerges as a preferred destination for investment and industrial growth. Small enterprises remain a key priority in this vision,” said Sirsa.
He observed after reviewing the programme at a meeting on the key works of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), which functions under his department, in an official statement.
The programme plans 824 workshops in all, and the Minister has set January 2027 as the target to complete the training. Delhi has 12.64 lakh enterprises registered on the Udyam portal.
"A person running a business from one room in Bawana or Sangam Vihar deserves the same access to markets, credit and guidance as a large company. We are taking that support to their doorstep, and we will not stop at training," Sirsa said.
The workshops are being run under the Centre's Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme.
Women-led enterprises accounted for 3,906 of the participants. Another 2,191 came from Scheduled Caste-owned enterprises, 273 from Scheduled Tribe-owned enterprises and 334 from enterprises owned by persons with disabilities.
The sessions cover financial discipline, supply chain management, cyber security, ESG awareness, women entrepreneurship and selling on digital platforms.
Of the 600 enterprises onboarded so far, 244 are on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and 17 on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The rest are on private platforms: 44 on Flipkart, 10 on Amazon and 285 on Meesho, JioMart, Instamart and Blinkit.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.