Delhi govt, ICCR collaborate on culture, tourism and academics

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken an important step towards giving the city’s rich art, cultural heritage, tourism and academic sectors greater recognition at the global level. In the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in the cultural and academic sectors.



According to the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the primary objective of the MoU is to establish an institutional partnership between the Delhi government and ICCR to promote cultural and academic cooperation. The partnership will help promote Delhi’s culture, tourism and economy, while also supporting ICCR in fulfilling its responsibilities related to cultural diplomacy. Delhi cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and senior officials of the concerned departments were also present on the occasion.



Under the agreement, established and young artists from Delhi will get direct opportunities to participate in ICCR’s prestigious ‘Horizon Series’ and international cultural festivals. ICCR’s Horizon Series comprises cultural programmes organised through its regional offices. The Delhi government will identify talent across fields such as performing arts, literature, sculpture, textiles, architecture, culinary arts and handicrafts and enlist them with ICCR. An integrated directory of artists from all these disciplines will be prepared and shared with ICCR, so that a comprehensive database is available for international events.