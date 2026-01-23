Delhi HC backs cash assistance for EWS students’ uniforms

"The decision taken by the government to provide money to the students directly so that they can buy the uniforms would ensure that the uniforms are available to the students in time," the bench said. "The decision taken by the government cannot be said to be contrary to the mandate of the RTE Act and the 2011 Rules. Under the 2011 Rules, there is a mandate to provide uniforms but the rules do not state that the government has to provide uniforms in kind only."