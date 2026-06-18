Guest teachers in Delhi to receive service benefits for Census work

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI): Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood approved a policy under which the period spent by guest teachers on Census duty will be treated as official service, ensuring that they do not lose salary, teaching experience or service benefits while carrying out the government-assigned task.
The decision, announced by the Directorate of Education (DoE), aims to bring uniformity in the treatment of government and statutory duties assigned to the guest teachers and ensure that time spent on Census work is counted as regular working days.
According to a statement, the period of deployment on Census operations will be added to a guest teacher's total working days and teaching experience, and will be reflected in experience certificates used for career progression.
Sood said the guest teachers play an important role in nation-building and should not be disadvantaged for undertaking responsibilities assigned by the government.
"Guest Teachers are not merely educators; they are partners in nation-building. When the government entrusts them with important national responsibilities like the Census, they should not be penalised for serving the country.
"This decision ensures that every day spent in public service receives due recognition and respect," he said.
The move is intended to safeguard the professional interests of thousands of guest teachers and ensure that those performing important national and statutory duties do not suffer any loss of service benefits, experience or remuneration, the statement said.
Under the policy, guest teachers deployed for Census work will continue to receive their daily wages and regular remuneration for the period of deployment.
It said Census duty would now be treated on par with other public-interest assignments such as election duty, work as booth level officers (BLOs) and duties performed during COVID-19 relief operations.
The proposal would ensure that the guest teachers are not forced to choose between fulfilling national responsibilities and protecting their professional interests, it added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.