Delhi govt approves Rs 806 crore medical college in Dwarka

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved the construction of a new medical college and hostel complex at the Indira Gandhi Hospital campus in Dwarka, estimated to cost Rs 805.99 crore, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.
The project received clearance during a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by the chief minister, the statement said.
According to Gupta, the proposed institution will offer 250 MBBS seats annually and is expected to become operational by 2028. Academic activities, however, will begin with an initial batch of 150 students.
The project will include a medical college building, separate hostels for male and female students, faculty housing and other academic infrastructure within the hospital campus, she said.
Gupta said in the first phase of the project, the academic block, student hostels, and residential quarters for faculty members will be constructed. Around 1,17,246 square metres of area will be developed in this phase, including nearly 34,000 square metres of basement space for parking and essential facilities.
According to the statement, the academic block will feature modern classrooms, laboratories and advanced teaching infrastructure, while the hostels and faculty residences will include modern amenities.
Gupta said the Public Works Department (PWD) will execute the construction work, while the Health and Family Welfare Department will oversee the project.
The chief minister said the initiative aims to strengthen Delhi's healthcare infrastructure and medical education capacity.
"Making Delhi a hub of medical education is our goal," Gupta said.
She said the project would adhere to National Medical Commission (NMC) norms and incorporate green building standards, including solar power systems, rainwater harvesting, water recycling and energy-efficient infrastructure.
The statement said the campus will also include disability-friendly infrastructure such as ramps, lifts, Braille signage and wheelchair-accessible pathways. CCTV surveillance systems, fire alarms and other safety infrastructure will also be installed.
Gupta directed officials to ensure adherence to project timelines and quality standards, stating that delays and cost overruns would not be tolerated, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.