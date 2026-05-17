Delhi govt introduces collateral-free credit scheme for women-run startups

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that the state government will provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore to women's self-help groups and startups. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day 'Mega Self Help Group (SHG) Mela-2026', she stated that the Delhi government will act as the guarantor for these loans.

She further announced that the administration will regularly provide suitable platforms for indigenous products in malls and large shopping complexes to ensure local goods get a wider market.



According to the Delhi government CMO, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently been presenting before the country the vision of 'Vocal for Local', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'One District, One Product'. This mela is a strong effort to promote indigenous products prepared by women and connect them with the market.



Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia, MLA Kulwant Rana, and DM of North-West District Soumya Saurabh, senior officials of the district administration, representatives of various banking institutions and a large number of women associated with self-help groups were present at the event.