Delhi government to build hostels for 10,000 students: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: The Delhi government will build hostels for around 10,000 college and university students across the national capital to address the shortage of safe and affordable accommodation for students coming to Delhi from other states, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.



Gupta said various government departments would build the hostels, with land acquired wherever necessary. The government is also considering the public-private partnership (PPP) model to expedite construction and ensure better maintenance and facilities.



The initiative will cover students beyond those studying in Delhi government universities and institutions. The government will survey colleges with adequate space for hostel construction and expedite work once it identifies suitable locations.