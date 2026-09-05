Delhi government targets future readiness across classrooms as 118 educators receive state honours

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS): Promising to prepare schools for the future, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday honoured 118 teachers for their outstanding contribution to education at ‘Shikshak Mahakumbh - State Teachers Awards 2026’, organised at Thyagaraj Stadium.
Speaking at the event organised on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Chief Minister said educators are the strong foundation of society.
CM Gupta said the recognition for the 118 educators was not merely an honour for the teachers’ achievements, but also for the dedication, patience and faith through which they shape the future of children every day.
“They do not merely impart textbook knowledge to students, but also instil values, skills, confidence, a sense of duty and the right direction in life. A teacher’s influence does not remain limited to an individual student, but contributes to shaping an entire generation,” she said.
The Chief Minister said the Delhi government was committed to ensuring that every child in Delhi receives quality education that provides not only knowledge, but also skills, values and confidence.
As part of this commitment, a budget allocation of Rs 19,148 crore has been made for education in the financial year 2026-27. At the same time, Delhi’s schools are being prepared for the future through technology and smart teaching resources, she said.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLAs Abhay Verma, Neeraj Basoya and Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, among several other public representatives, Education Department Director Ankita Anand, senior officials, and teachers, principals, vice-principals, students and other dignitaries from various schools were present at the event.
A total of 118 teachers were honoured in different categories. These included 20 Heads of Schools, 69 teachers from DoE and MCD schools, and teachers from three CM Shri Schools. Librarians, special educators and sports teachers, among others who have made notable contributions in different areas of education, were also honoured.
During the programme, NCC cadets presented a guard of honour to the Chief Minister, followed by a welcome song by a group of music teachers. Children in traditional attire also welcomed the guests.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 170 modern language labs are being established in Delhi’s schools to strengthen students’ language and communication skills. These include 70 CM Shri Schools and 100 other government schools.
Alongside this, initiatives such as Neev, Rashtraneeti and NIPUN Sankalp are being used to strengthen entrepreneurship, innovation, problem-solving, democratic values, and foundational literacy and numeracy among students, she said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.