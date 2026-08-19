Delhi government plans 408 additional medical seats across MBBS, PG and super-speciality programmes

The Delhi government is planning to add 408 medical education seats across undergraduate, postgraduate and advanced programmes as part of a phased expansion. The proposal includes 300 additional MBBS seats and 108 seats across postgraduate and advanced medical programmes. The expansion is aimed at addressing the shortage of qualified medical and dental professionals in government hospitals and strengthening the healthcare workforce. The proposed increase will involve government medical institutions and hospitals in Delhi, with the additional capacity to be created in phases.

The move comes as Delhi continues to expand its medical education infrastructure alongside its public healthcare system. The city has several major government teaching hospitals, including Maulana Azad Medical College, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, and the University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) currently conducts counselling for Delhi's undergraduate medical seats, including the applicable Delhi University and IP University quotas. Its 2026 counselling portal lists MBBS seats under the Delhi quota among the seats covered by the national counselling process.

The proposal covers multiple levels of medical training, meaning the expansion is intended to increase the pipeline of doctors from undergraduate education through specialised and super-speciality training.

The government has proposed implementing the additional capacity in phases rather than adding all 408 seats at once. Details of the institution-wise distribution and the timeline for each phase were not specified in the available report.