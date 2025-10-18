Delhi government orders social audit of schools under Samagra Shiksha scheme

NEW DELHI: The government is set to conduct a social audit of schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the academic year 2025-26.

The initiative, with an outlay of Rs 3.73 crore, aims to cover nearly 60% of schools across the city and evaluate performance, infrastructure, and inclusivity through community participation.

According to officials, the audit will focus on parameters such as infrastructure, student safety, especially for girls, enrolment, attendance, retention rates, and the inclusion of children with special needs.