Delhi notifies EV Policy 2026; to halt new petrol two-wheeler registrations from 2028

New Delhi, India (ANI): Taking a major step toward promoting a clean, modern, and pollution-free transport system in the capital, the Delhi Government has notified the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026. The policy comes into effect today, July 1, 2026, and will remain operational until March 31, 2030, an official release said.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the new policy aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Delhi, improve air quality, reduce dependence on conventional fuels, comprehensively expand charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, and develop a robust EV ecosystem.

Under this policy, financial incentives, digital transparency, institutional monitoring, and environmental responsibility have been given equal importance.

The policy highlights the latest report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). In its report, the Commission revealed that vehicular emissions contribute approximately 23 per cent to Delhi's air pollution, particularly during the winter season, making it the highest contributor among all sources.

According to the report, two-wheelers account for nearly 67 per cent of the total vehicles in Delhi; hence, their rapid electrification is deemed crucial to combatting air pollution.

Additionally, three-wheelers, commercial cars, and N-1 category goods-carrying vehicles cover long daily distances and contribute disproportionately higher to urban pollution. Consequently, the policy places a special emphasis on the priority-based electrification of these vehicle segments.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that this policy is not limited merely to promoting EV purchases. Instead, it presents a comprehensive roadmap for establishing a long-term, clean transport framework by integrating the charging network, battery swapping, battery recycling, energy management, digital service delivery, and environmental protection.

She mentioned that a robust institutional mechanism has been put in place for the effective execution of the policy. The Transport Department will serve as the nodal department, under which a dedicated EV Cell will be established. This cell will be responsible for the operation, clarification, issuance of guidelines, and coordination related to the policy. A dedicated Project Management Consultant (PMC) will also be appointed alongside it.

She further informed that a Model Approval Committee will be formed under the Transport Department to certify EV models eligible for incentives and subsidies. This committee will evaluate and approve various EV models based on prescribed technical standards, eligibility criteria, and operational guidelines. Only models approved by the committee will qualify for government incentives.

Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) has been designated as the nodal agency for expanding charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. DTL will ensure the planning, coordination, technical standard-setting, and digital portal operations of public charging stations, as well as inter-departmental coordination across the capital. Through this, public and community charging networks will be expanded in a phased manner, and a single-window system will simplify the setting up of charging stations.

To ensure effective implementation and high-level monitoring, a High-Powered Committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. This committee will comprise representatives from the Transport, Power, Planning, Environment, and Finance departments, along with DTL, DISCOMs, and other departments or agencies as required. The committee will regularly review the policy's implementation and ensure inter-departmental coordination.

The Chief Minister also noted that the Delhi Electric Vehicle Apex Committee will function to manage the strategic operations of the EV policy. This apex body will make decisions on vital matters concerning implementation, recommend necessary amendments, and advise the government on future clean fuel-based technologies, such as hydrogen, as they become available. The structure and mandate of the High-Powered Committee and the agenda of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Apex Committee will be notified separately following approval from the Chief Minister.

The new EV policy attaches significant importance to battery recycling and environmental accountability. The Department of Environment will ensure that all vehicle manufacturers and related entities comply with battery waste management rules. Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will develop battery collection centres under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and notify Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safe collection, storage, transportation, and transfer of batteries to authorised recyclers.

The Department of Education has also been assigned vital responsibilities under the policy. The department will oversee the phased electrification of school buses and run awareness campaigns in schools regarding air pollution, environmental protection, energy conservation, and clean transport. Additionally, the Revenue Department will ensure the identification and availability of suitable government land for charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.

The Chief Minister firmly asserted that the new electric vehicle policy will prove to be a milestone initiative toward clean air, modern transport, energy conservation, and sustainable development. Through financial incentives, a strong charging network, institutional oversight, digital transparency, and environmental responsibility, this policy will play a pivotal role in establishing the capital as a leading model for electric mobility in the country. Furthermore, it will pave the way for reduced pollution, promote the use of clean energy, and provide citizens with a more sustainable and eco-friendly transport system.