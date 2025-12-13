Delhi government notifies law to regulate private school fees, cap charges

NEW DELHI: Four months after the Delhi Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, the Delhi government officially notified the Act, with Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena issuing the notification on Thursday. The move comes after years of protests over arbitrary fee hikes in private schools.

The Act introduces a three-tier committee structure to regulate fees: a School-level Fee Regulation Committee, a District Fee Appellate Committee, and a Revision Committee.

Under the new set of rules, complaints to the district-level committee must be supported by at least 15% of affected parents, ensuring parental participation in decision-making. Parent associations had raised concerns over this threshold, citing difficulties in mobilising support, but the provision remains intact.