Delhi government launches online first aid training programme for teachers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced a new online training programme aimed at equipping teachers with essential first aid knowledge and skills to handle health emergencies.

According to a circular issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Monday, the course, conducted under the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) format, will begin on October 9 and conclude on October 19.

The training, titled “First Aid – To Improve Human Reaction in Challenging Health Situations,” is mandatory for all teachers and will be hosted on an online platform.