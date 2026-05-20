Delhi launches youth-focused initiative ‘Hauslon Ki Udaan’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched 'Hauslon Ki Udaan', a talent hunt initiative for the youth of Delhi.

The programme aims to give young people a platform to show their talent in different fields. The Delhi government will soon launch a portal where people between the ages of 16 and 35 can register for the programme.

Speaking at the launch, CM Rekha Gupta said the initiative will help the government reach talented youth across the city.



"I congratulate our Art and Culture Ministry, the minister, and the entire team for planning a program for Delhi's youth. Delhi is brimming with talent, and the youth need a good platform to showcase their abilities... This initiative has been named 'Hauslon Ki Udaan'... Through this, the government will reach out to the youth in their own fields and provide them an opportunity without any registration fee or expense," she said.

Sharing details about the selection process, Gupta said the youth will be able to upload their videos on the portal. A jury panel will then shortlist the participants.



"The government will launch a portal, and youth aged 16 to 35 years in Delhi will be able to register on it and share their videos, and a jury panel will shortlist them. After that, 35 zones will be created in Delhi, and auditions will be held there... The selected participants will have a state-level program, and awards will also be given... This competition has been designed in 7 different categories such as singing, dance, acting, instrumental music, digital art, sculpture... Youth from any class will be able to participate in this program..." she added.