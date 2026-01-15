Jayant Chaudhary hails Delhi Government’s startup initiative

New Delhi: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday said that the Delhi government has an innovative policy to encourage startups and such a policy will help empower the entire country.



Speaking to reporters, he said that the Delhi government is placing strong focus on skill development to ensure that youth are adequately prepared to meet the demands of emerging industries.



"An innovative policy of the Delhi government is to encourage startups. If startups are encouraged in Delhi, it will empower the entire country. The Delhi government is focused on skills. This program is under Prime Minister Modi's vision," he said.