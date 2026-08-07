Ashish Sood: Delhi may introduce private university framework

New Delhi: The Delhi government is considering a proposal to facilitate the establishment and operation of private universities in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday. He also stated that there has been a widespread demand for such institutions in the city.

Speaking to ANI on the proposed private universities bill, Sood said the government is working towards creating an enabling framework that would allow private universities to function in Delhi.

"For a long time, there was a demand that private universities should be allowed to function in Delhi. The government is thinking of facilitating the operation of private universities in Delhi," the minister said.



The statement came amid discussions on a proposed legislation aimed at paving the way for private universities in the national capital, which has traditionally relied on central, state and deemed universities for higher education.



Delhi is home to some of the country's premier institutions, including the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. As per the UGC, a regular university is established directly by an act of Parliament or state legislature. A deemed or deemed-to-be university receives university-equivalent status from the government based on high academic standards.