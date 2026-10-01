Delhi nursery admissions: FIR filed over alleged misuse of disability certificates

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR over the alleged submission of forged disability certificates for nursery admissions under the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category for the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the FIR, a complaint regarding allegedly forged disability certificates was received at a Delhi Police station on September 17, 2026. The complaint sought verification of the genuineness of disability certificates and recommendatory letters submitted along with admission documents.



During a preliminary inquiry, the disability certificates attached to the documents were verified and found to be forged, the FIR states.



The certificates allegedly showed 41 per cent hearing impairment and were purportedly issued by a government hospital.