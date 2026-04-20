Delhi eyes semiconductor boost via new policy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated drafting of the ‘Delhi Semiconductor Policy’, aimed at positioning the capital as a key hub for semiconductor design, advanced research and development, and assembly and allied activities.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the policy will ensure Delhi’s active participation in the growth of India’s semiconductor sector.

“The semiconductor sector has emerged as a critical pillar of the global economy, and the Delhi Government is working on a comprehensive policy framework to ensure its balanced and structured development,” the CM said. The policy envisages both financial and non-financial incentives to promote ease of doing business, innovation, and an industry-driven ecosystem.

The proposed policy is structured around five key pillars: semiconductor design and intellectual property development; research, development and innovation; manufacturing-enabling activities such as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT), along with the development of ancillary industries; talent development and skilling; and strengthening of the startup and industrial ecosystem.

“The policy is expected to strengthen Delhi’s position in high-value segments of the semiconductor value chain, particularly in design, research and development, and advanced packaging. It is likely to attract investments from fabless semiconductor companies, startups, as well as ATMP and OSAT units. The policy will also support the growth of ancillary industries linked to testing, packaging, and semiconductor inputs,” the Chief Minister said. She said the policy will generate high-quality job opportunities.

This story has been written by Anup Verma of The New Indian Express.