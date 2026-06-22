Delhi extends NEET support to 45,000 students and parents

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted peacefully across Delhi on Sunday. The special arrangements made by the Delhi government for the convenience of candidates and their parents received an overwhelmingly positive response. Nearly 45,000 parents and candidates benefited from these facilities provided by the government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the feedback received on the day showed that the arrangements provided considerable relief to students and their families. She said the Delhi government had introduced a new initiative by extending special attention not only to candidates but also to their parents. Gupta also appreciated the coordinated efforts of several government departments that made these arrangements possible.

According to the CM, efforts were made to ensure that no candidate faced transport-related difficulties in reaching examination centres and that parents did not have to endure discomfort in the intense heat. Free travel in DTC buses was provided to all NEET candidates, while cooling zones were set up outside all 97 examination centres across the city.

She said a large number of students availed themselves of the free DTC travel facility by presenting valid admit cards. Students noted that the initiative reduced transportation-related concerns and helped them focus better on the examination.

The cooling zones were equipped with seating arrangements, clean drinking water, ORS, shikanji, tea and first-aid facilities. Parents said these arrangements made the long waiting hours more comfortable.

According to official information, nearly 45,000 candidates and parents who visited the centres benefited from these facilities. The CM said that competitive examinations are an important milestone in the lives of young people.

CM hails efforts of departments for arrangements

The CM said the Delhi government had introduced a new initiative by extending special attention not only to candidates but also to their parents. Gupta also appreciated the coordinated efforts of several government departments that made these arrangements possible